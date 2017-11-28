MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Guy Patrick by Peoneemoull Pech
The handsome Guy Patrick at New York Model Management stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Peoneemoull Pech. Beauty is work of makeup artist Louie Takahashi.
In charge of styling was Nia Simone, who for the session selected pieces from David Hart, Private Policy NYC, Scotch & Soda, Stefano Castelli, Matiere, Press Petit Studio NYC, House of Future, and Ray-Ban. Discover more of the story bellow:
Japanese camel hair knit terry Lounge Pant: Matiere
‘You Touch Me’ Sweater: Private Policy NY
Leather Jacket: David Hart
Turtle Neck: Press Petit Studio NYC
Sneakers: House of Future
Eyewear: Ray-Ban
Socks: models own
BioHazard Jacket: Private Policy NY
Polo: Private Policy NY
Cropped Jeans: Private Policy NY
Sneakers: House of Future
Socks: models own
Satin Bomber: Private Policy NY
Satin Pants: Private Policy NY
Japanese camel hair knit Pullover: Matiere
Slip on sneakers: House of Future
Pants: Private Policy NY
‘You Touch Me’ T-shirt: Private Policy NY
Striped Pullover Sweater: Matiere
Slip on sneakers: House of Future
Eyewear: Ray-Ban
Necklace: models own
Plaid Suit: David Hart
Top: Private Policy
Plaid Scarf: Scotch & Soda
Black Shoe: Stefano Castelli
Socks: models own
Model: Guy Patrick at New York Model Management
Makeup Artist: Louie Takahashi
Fashion Stylist: Nia Simoné
Photographer: Peoneemoull Pech – peoneemoullpech.com
