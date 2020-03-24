Pharaoh by Mollie Rose for MMSCENE Magazine Spring 2020 Issue

The promising up-and-comer Pharaoh at SUPA Model Management stars in Picture Perfect story captured for MMSCENE Magazine‘s Spring 2020 edition by fashion photographer Mollie Rose. Grooming is work of beauty artist Stèfan Jemeel at Stella Creative Artists.
Get your copy of MMSCENE Issue Thirty-Four in PRINT or DIGITAL $3.90
In charge of styling was Olivia Jones, who for the session selected pieces from Joseph, Bode, Prada, Jil Sander, Carlota Barrera, Daniel W Fletcher, Sasquatch, and Nanushka.
Photographer MOLLIE ROSE – www.mollierose.co.uk
Stylist OLIVIA JONES – www.oliviajonesstyle.com
Grooming STÈFAN JEMEEL at Stella Creative Artists
Model PHARAOH at SUPA Model Management
