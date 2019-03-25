Prince Nikolai of Denmark Models Dior for Vogue Ukraine Man Cover Story

Prince Nikolai of Denmark takes the cover story of Vogue Ukraine Man‘s April 2019 edition captured by fashion photographer Marco van Rijt. In charge of styling was Rikke Wackerhausen, with hair styling from Mette Thorsgaard, and makeup by beauty artist Trine Skjoth. For the cover story Prince Nikolai is wearing selected looks from Dior Homme‘s Spring Summer 2019 collection.





Photography © Marco van Rijt for Vogue Ukraine Man – vogueman

