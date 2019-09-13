MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Robbie Lyons by Daniel Kolomiyets

The handsome Robbie Lyons at Option Models stars in Away for Awhile story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Daniel Kolomiyets. In charge of styling was R Cole Stevens, with grooming from beauty artist Beth Level.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the session Robbie is wearing selected pieces from Marc Jacobs, Burberry, Our Legacy, Deuple, GH Bass, Noah, Acne Studios, Club Monaco, Dior, MISBHV, Levi’s, Agnes B, Givenchy, Stepney Workers Club, Lacoste, and Hardy Amies.
Discover more of the story below:
Jacket – Noah
Shirt – Acne Studios
Shorts – Club Monaco
Trench Coat, Boots – Vintage
Jacket – Dior
Shirt – MISBHV
Pants – Levi’s
Sweater – Agnes B
Pants – Givenchy
Shoes – Stepney Workers Club
Hat – Lacoste
Scarf – Hardy Amies
Coat – Andersson Bell
Top – Burberry
Pants – Givenchy
Boots – Vintage
Sweater – Marc Jacobs
Shirt – Burberry
Shorts – Our Legacy
Socks – Deuple
Loafers – GH Bass
Photographer: Daniel Kolomiyets – www.danielkolophoto.com
Stylist: R Cole Stevens – www.rcolestevens.com
Grooming: Beth Level
Model: Robbie Lyons at Option Models
