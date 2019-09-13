MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Robbie Lyons by Daniel Kolomiyets

The handsome Robbie Lyons at Option Models stars in Away for Awhile story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Daniel Kolomiyets. In charge of styling was R Cole Stevens, with grooming from beauty artist Beth Level.

For the session Robbie is wearing selected pieces from Marc Jacobs, Burberry, Our Legacy, Deuple, GH Bass, Noah, Acne Studios, Club Monaco, Dior, MISBHV, Levi’s, Agnes B, Givenchy, Stepney Workers Club, Lacoste, and Hardy Amies.

Discover more of the story below:





Jacket – Noah

Shirt – Acne Studios

Shorts – Club Monaco

Trench Coat, Boots – Vintage

Jacket – Dior

Shirt – MISBHV

Pants – Levi’s

Sweater – Agnes B

Pants – Givenchy

Shoes – Stepney Workers Club

Hat – Lacoste

Scarf – Hardy Amies

Coat – Andersson Bell

Top – Burberry

Pants – Givenchy

Boots – Vintage

Sweater – Marc Jacobs

Shirt – Burberry

Shorts – Our Legacy

Socks – Deuple

Loafers – GH Bass

Jacket – Noah

Shirt – Acne Studios

Shorts – Club Monaco

Trench Coat, Boots – Vintage

Jacket – Dior

Shirt – MISBHV

Pants – Levi’s

Sweater – Agnes B

Pants – Givenchy

Shoes – Stepney Workers Club

Hat – Lacoste

Scarf – Hardy Amies

Coat – Andersson Bell

Top – Burberry

Pants – Givenchy

Boots – Vintage

Sweater – Marc Jacobs

Shirt – Burberry

Shorts – Our Legacy

Socks – Deuple

Loafers – GH Bass

Photographer: Daniel Kolomiyets – www.danielkolophoto.com

Stylist: R Cole Stevens – www.rcolestevens.com

Grooming: Beth Level

Model: Robbie Lyons at Option Models