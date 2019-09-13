in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Robbie Lyons by Daniel Kolomiyets

Daniel Kolomiyets captured our latest exclusive story featuring Robbie Lyons

 

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES Robbie Lyons by Daniel Kolomiyets

The handsome Robbie Lyons at Option Models stars in Away for Awhile story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Daniel Kolomiyets. In charge of styling was R Cole Stevens, with grooming from beauty artist Beth Level.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session Robbie is wearing selected pieces from Marc Jacobs, Burberry, Our Legacy, Deuple, GH Bass, Noah, Acne Studios, Club Monaco, Dior, MISBHV, Levi’s, Agnes B, Givenchy, Stepney Workers Club, Lacoste, and Hardy Amies.

Discover more of the story below:


MMSCENE STYLE STORIES Robbie Lyons by Daniel Kolomiyets

Jacket – Noah
Shirt – Acne Studios
Shorts – Club Monaco

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES Robbie Lyons by Daniel Kolomiyets

Trench Coat, Boots – Vintage
Jacket – Dior
Shirt – MISBHV
Pants – Levi’s

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES Robbie Lyons by Daniel Kolomiyets

Sweater – Agnes B
Pants – Givenchy
Shoes – Stepney Workers Club

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES Robbie Lyons by Daniel Kolomiyets

Hat – Lacoste
Scarf – Hardy Amies
Coat – Andersson Bell
Top – Burberry
Pants – Givenchy
Boots – Vintage

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES Robbie Lyons by Daniel Kolomiyets

Sweater – Marc Jacobs
Shirt – Burberry
Shorts – Our Legacy
Socks – Deuple
Loafers – GH Bass

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES Robbie Lyons by Daniel Kolomiyets

Jacket – Noah
Shirt – Acne Studios
Shorts – Club Monaco

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES Robbie Lyons by Daniel Kolomiyets

Trench Coat, Boots – Vintage
Jacket – Dior
Shirt – MISBHV
Pants – Levi’s

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES Robbie Lyons by Daniel Kolomiyets

Sweater – Agnes B
Pants – Givenchy
Shoes – Stepney Workers Club

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES Robbie Lyons by Daniel Kolomiyets

Hat – Lacoste
Scarf – Hardy Amies
Coat – Andersson Bell
Top – Burberry
Pants – Givenchy
Boots – Vintage

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES Robbie Lyons by Daniel Kolomiyets

Sweater – Marc Jacobs
Shirt – Burberry
Shorts – Our Legacy
Socks – Deuple
Loafers – GH Bass

Photographer: Daniel Kolomiyets – www.danielkolophoto.com
Stylist: R Cole Stevens – www.rcolestevens.com
Grooming: Beth Level
Model: Robbie Lyons at Option Models

editorialsexclusiveMMSCENE STYLEPortfolio updates

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant is the Star of WSJ. Magazine September 2019 Men’s Style Issue
xavier serrano

BEST OF IG: Romeo Beckham, Ton Heukels, Alton Mason, Augusta…