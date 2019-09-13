in Alton Mason, Augusta Alexander, Fresh Faces, River Viiperi, Travis Smith, Xavier Serrano

BEST OF IG: Romeo Beckham, Ton Heukels, Alton Mason, Augusta…

Find the best of last week’s Instagrams with top models and new guys to follow – see all the action:

Alton Mason

Best of last week’s Instagram moments with MMSCENE cover stars Xavier Serrano, and Alton Mason as well as Romeo Beckham, Augusta Alexander, Travis Smith, River Viiperi. In addition to must-follow models Nicholas Kodua, Pablo Kaestli and Florian Macek to name a few.

Scroll down for the last week’s best Instagram moments: 

 

Romeo Beckham

“:)” @romeobeckham

Xavier Serrano

Backstage, Milan June 2019 by @alvarobeamud” @xserrano9

Florian Macek

“Fresh outta shower 🌊”@florianmacekPablo Kaestli

Seeing double 🥂” @pablo_kaestli

Nicholas Kodua

Just a young boy in his teepee trying to call his mom after 3 days with no phone service. 🙂 (about to tell her how I accidentally got next to a wild buffalo and how I got a flat tire in the middle of nowhere but there miraculously happened to be a car repair shop 30ft away)” @nicholaskodua

River Viiperi

Don’t be afraid to TRY.” @riverviiperi

Travis Smith

Back in the home lands 🌴💦☀️” @triggtrav

Ponyboy Cris Calenda

ponyboy answers you” @criscalenda

Gabe Olivieri

Caption” @gabeolivieri

Maverick McConnell

I lost this tank sadly” @mavericksmanner

Jacob Hankin

Back @ it” @jacobhankin

Zsombor Hajdu

Sorry I am covering out a beautiful sunset from you😝” @zsombor_hajdu

Augusta Alexander

Definitely in a good mood today 😏 #mood” @augusta_alexander

Alton Mason

ricky piru vs. eddy gordeaux” @altonmason

