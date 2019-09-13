in Covers, Editorial, Entertainment, Magazines, Mario Sorrenti, WSJ. Magazine

Kevin Durant is the Star of WSJ. Magazine September 2019 Men’s Style Issue

Mario Sorrenti captured WSJ. Magazine’s men’s style cover story featuring Kevin Durant

Photography © Mario Sorrenti for WSJ. Magazine

American basketball player Kevin Durant takes the cover story of WSJ. Magazine‘s September 2019 Men’s Style edition captured by fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti. In charge of styling was Sydney Rose Thomas.

Some days I hate the circus of the NBA. Some days I hate that the players let the NBA business, the fame that comes with the business, alter their minds about the game. Sometimes I don’t like being around the executives and politics that come with it. I hate that.” – Durant for WSJ. Magazine

Photography © Mario Sorrenti for WSJ. Magazine
WSJ. Magazine’s September Men’s Style Issue, on newsstands Saturday, September 14th, for more log on to www.wsj.com

