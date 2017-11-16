MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Ryan Gee by Michael Courtney
The handsome Ryan Gee at Vision Los Angeles updates his portfolio with a recent session exclusively captured for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Michael Courtney. In charge of styling was Sydney Curtis, who for the session selected pieces from Sandro, Zara, and Marc Jacobs.
Ryan is also represented by Agency Arizona (Mother Agency), and IMG Models in New York. Discover more of the story bellow:
Model: Ryan Gee at Vision Los Angeles, Agency Arizona, IMG Models New York – visionlosangeles.com
Stylist: Sydney Curtis
Photographer: Michael Courtney – www.michaelcourtneyphoto.com
