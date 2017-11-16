MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Sam Brown by Pat Supsiri
Discover the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session featuring fresh faced Sam Brown at IMG Models Sydney captured by fashion photographer Pat Supsiri. For the story Sam is wearing selected pieces from Venroy, Levis, and Calvin Klein.
Sam is also represented by d’men at d’management Group in Milan. See more of the session bellow:
Model: Sam Brown at IMG Models Sydney, d’men at d’management Group in Milan
Photographer: Pat Supsiri – @patsupsiri
