David Agbodji, Rockwell Harwood, Ryan Kennedy & Torin Verdone for Mr Porter FW17

Mr Porter

Fashion photographer Guy Aroch captured Mr Porter‘s Fall Winter 2017.18 advertising campaign featuring David Agbodji, Rockwell Harwood, Ryan Kennedy, and Torin Verdone. In charge of styling was Olie Arnold, with grooming from Alicia Marie Campbell at See Management.

Images courtesy of See Management – www.seemanagement.com

