David Agbodji, Rockwell Harwood, Ryan Kennedy & Torin Verdone for Mr Porter FW17

Fashion photographer Guy Aroch captured Mr Porter‘s Fall Winter 2017.18 advertising campaign featuring David Agbodji, Rockwell Harwood, Ryan Kennedy, and Torin Verdone. In charge of styling was Olie Arnold, with grooming from Alicia Marie Campbell at See Management.

Discover more images + A Fresh Coat for Autumn video campaign bellow:





Images courtesy of See Management – www.seemanagement.com