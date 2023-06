Fashion photographer Lucas Lei captured the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session starring the handsome Sergey Sergeev represented by Bentō Models. For the session Sergey is wearing selected pieces from Pablo Erroz, Juan VG, Estado de Ruido, and Apron. Digital retouching by Junior Segovia.

Discover more of the session below:

Photographer: Lucas Lei @imnotlucas____

Model: Sergey Sergeev at Bentō Models

Digital Retouch: Junior Segovia

Special Thanks Blend Showroom