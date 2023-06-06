Jake Gyllenhaal Models Prada Linea Rossa Eyewear Collection

Luxury house PRADA unveiled its Linea Rossa Spring Summer 2023 Eyewear Collection with a campaign starring American actor and producer Jake Gyllenhaal captured by fashion photographer Norbert Schoerner. The campaign, inspired by the Prada Linea Rossa Spring Summer 2023 Collection, explores an extraordinary realm that fuses the natural and urban, blending the instinctive and the deliberate. Within this visual landscape, cityscapes and landscapes collide in an amazing and improbable combinations, creating paradoxical vistas that mirror the essence of contemporary existence.

Jake Gyllenhaal embodies the essence of a modern explorer. He navigates the contrasting realities that exist within this harmonious yet contrasting backdrop. The imagery of the campaign reflect the identity of Prada Linea Rossa Impavid eyewear collection, the interlacing of different universes. The Tuning lenses, innovative in their approach, enhance color contrast to improve vision and reveal intricate details in both sports environments and urban settings.