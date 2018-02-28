MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Simon Fakkert by Taylor Hall O’Brien
The handsome Simon Fakkert at Muse Model Management stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session styled and captured by fashion photographer Taylor Hall O’Brien.
For the story Simon is wearing selected pieces from Prada, Gucci, YSL, Louis Vuitton, Acne, Coach, Eidos, Scotch & Soda, Filson, and Nike. Discover more of the session bellow:
Jacket: Prada
Pants: Gucci
T-shirt & Shoes: Nike
Shirt: Acne
Sweater: Scotch & Soda
Jacket: Vintage
Pants: Prada
Shoes: Nike
Glasses: Gucci
Jacket: Prada
T-shirt: Nike
Sweater: Acne
Jacket: Filson
Pants: Gucci
Jacket: Prada
Pants: Gucci
T-shirt & Shoes: Nike
Necktie: YSL
Jacket: Coach
Necktie: YSL
Pants: Prada
Shoes: Nike
Glasses: Prada
Sweater: Acne
Jacket: Filson
Jacket: Vintage
Pants: Eidos
Jacket: Prada
Pants: Gucci
T-shirt & Shoes: Nike
Jacket: Vintage
Tie: YSL
Glasses: Prada
Sweater: Acne
Jacket: Filson
Pants: Gucci
Shoes: Louis Vuitton
Model: Simon Fakkert at Muse Model Management
Stylist & Photographer: Taylor Hall O’Brien – taylorhallobrien.com
