MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Simon Fakkert by Taylor Hall O’Brien

Simon Fakkert

The handsome Simon Fakkert at Muse Model Management stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session styled and captured by fashion photographer Taylor Hall O’Brien.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the story Simon is wearing selected pieces from Prada, Gucci, YSL, Louis Vuitton, Acne, Coach, Eidos, Scotch & Soda, Filson, and Nike. Discover more of the session bellow:


Simon Fakkert

Jacket: Prada
Pants: Gucci
T-shirt & Shoes: Nike

Simon Fakkert

Shirt: Acne
Sweater: Scotch & Soda

Simon Fakkert

Jacket: Vintage
Pants: Prada
Shoes: Nike

Simon Fakkert

Glasses: Gucci
Jacket: Prada
T-shirt: Nike

Simon Fakkert

Sweater: Acne
Jacket: Filson
Pants: Gucci

Simon Fakkert

Jacket: Prada
Pants: Gucci
T-shirt & Shoes: Nike

Simon Fakkert

Necktie: YSL

Simon Fakkert

Jacket: Coach
Necktie: YSL
Pants: Prada
Shoes: Nike

Simon Fakkert

Glasses: Prada
Sweater: Acne
Jacket: Filson

Simon Fakkert

Jacket: Vintage
Pants: Eidos

Simon Fakkert

Jacket: Prada
Pants: Gucci
T-shirt & Shoes: Nike

Simon Fakkert

Jacket: Vintage
Tie: YSL

Simon Fakkert

Glasses: Prada
Sweater: Acne
Jacket: Filson
Pants: Gucci
Shoes: Louis Vuitton

Model: Simon Fakkert at Muse Model Management
Stylist & Photographer: Taylor Hall O’Brien – taylorhallobrien.com

