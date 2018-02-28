Tobias Sorensen is the Face of Buffalo Jeans Spring 2018 Collection

Fashion photographer David Roemer at Atelier Management captured Buffalo Jeans‘ Spring 2018 lookbook featuring supermodels Tobias Sorensen and Karmen Pedaru. Styling is work of Joanne Blades at Art Department, with production from A+ Productions. Beauty is work of hair stylist Rolando Beachamp at The Wall Group, manicurist Angel Williams at Atelier Management, and makeup artist Georgi Sandev at The Wall Group.





Images courtesy of Atelier Management – www.ateliermanagement.com