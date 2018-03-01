KIT BUTLER STARS IN MMSCENE MAGAZINE #21 COVER STORY

Supermodel Kit Butler teams up with fashion photographer Benoit Auguste for the cover story of our MMSCENE Magazine‘s #21 edition. In charge of styling was Edem Dossou, with casting direction and production from Katarina Djoric. Beauty is work of hair stylist Yolette Bouchar using Redken, and makeup artist Ondine Marchal.

For the L’absent story Kit is wearing selected pieces from Kenzo, Nicola Indelicato, Nike, Sinequanone, JUUN.J, Yohji Yamamoto, Acne Studios, Etudes Studio, and Faith Connexion. Photo assistance by Lucas Meyer, styling assistance by Kenny Germe.

“I think I said to myself about 100 times ‘don’t fall over’ coz the shoes were a little too big. I’m a huge fan of the brand and what Stuart has done to transform it – I’d love to work with them again (maybe in smaller shoes next time).” – Kit on opening for Coach (his first runway show).

For more of the session continue bellow:





Photographer Benoit Auguste – @benoit.auguste

Stylist Edem Dossou – @edemdl

Production and Casting Katarina Djoric – @katarina.djoric

Hair Stylist Yolette Bouchar using Redken

Makeup Artist Ondine Marchal

Model Kit Butler at Fashion Model Management

Photographer Assistant Lucas Meyer

Stylist Assistant Kenny Germe