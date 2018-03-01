KIT BUTLER STARS IN MMSCENE MAGAZINE #21 COVER STORY
Supermodel Kit Butler teams up with fashion photographer Benoit Auguste for the cover story of our MMSCENE Magazine‘s #21 edition. In charge of styling was Edem Dossou, with casting direction and production from Katarina Djoric. Beauty is work of hair stylist Yolette Bouchar using Redken, and makeup artist Ondine Marchal.
For the L’absent story Kit is wearing selected pieces from Kenzo, Nicola Indelicato, Nike, Sinequanone, JUUN.J, Yohji Yamamoto, Acne Studios, Etudes Studio, and Faith Connexion. Photo assistance by Lucas Meyer, styling assistance by Kenny Germe.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH KIT BUTLER
“I think I said to myself about 100 times ‘don’t fall over’ coz the shoes were a little too big. I’m a huge fan of the brand and what Stuart has done to transform it – I’d love to work with them again (maybe in smaller shoes next time).” – Kit on opening for Coach (his first runway show).
Photographer Benoit Auguste – @benoit.auguste
Stylist Edem Dossou – @edemdl
Production and Casting Katarina Djoric – @katarina.djoric
Hair Stylist Yolette Bouchar using Redken
Makeup Artist Ondine Marchal
Model Kit Butler at Fashion Model Management
Photographer Assistant Lucas Meyer
Stylist Assistant Kenny Germe