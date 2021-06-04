in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, Kostas Avgoulis, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Sokratis Lukas by Kostas Avgoulis

Photographer Kostas Avgoulis and stylist Christos Alexandropoulos team up for our latest exclusive story

Sokratis Lukas

The handsome Sokratis Lukas at The Legion Management stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session lensed by fashion photographer Kostas Avgoulis. In charge of styling was Christos Alexandropoulos, with grooming from beauty artist Konstantinos Bratis.

For the session Sokratis is wearing selected pieces from Fendi, Prada, Max Mara, and Zara.

Photographer Kostas Avgoulis – @kostasavgoulis
Stylist Christos Alexandropoulos
Beauty Artist Konstantinos Bratis
Model Sokratis Lukas at The Legion Management

