MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Sokratis Lukas by Kostas Avgoulis

The handsome Sokratis Lukas at The Legion Management stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session lensed by fashion photographer Kostas Avgoulis. In charge of styling was Christos Alexandropoulos, with grooming from beauty artist Konstantinos Bratis.

For the session Sokratis is wearing selected pieces from Fendi, Prada, Max Mara, and Zara.

Photographer Kostas Avgoulis – @kostasavgoulis

Stylist Christos Alexandropoulos

Beauty Artist Konstantinos Bratis

Model Sokratis Lukas at The Legion Management