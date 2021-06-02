Modern Men’s Fashion Guide: How to Look Good

Fashion is constantly changing. Each season, trends flux and what’s stylish one season, it’s out the next. Style, however, is something completely different. Despite the ever changing trends in fashion, there are a few men’s wardrobe essentials that will always look fresh, no matter the season. If you are following the most popular fashionistas on social media, you will realize that most of them are doing their best to dress as simply and comfortably as possible, and have a fresh haircut. However, that is not always easy to achieve if you have problems with hair loss. Luckily, there are many transplantation clinics today that can help you with that, so check out the hair transplantation prices and schedule your appointment.

Here are a few essential tips that’ll make you a best version of yourself, whatever the occasion:

Timeless Designs

Great style is not about having a lot of clothes, but about stocking your closet with the right pieces you can easily mix and match. When buying trendy clothes, you should be aware of the fact that they will be replaced by the new trends in the next season or two. To avoid needing to update our wardrobe every season, you should invest in a good capsule wardrobe that centers around simple, classic styles. Start with a good white tee, dark wash jeans, navy blazer and a pair of oxford shoes.

Classic Suit

Every man should own a suit, and there really is no exception. Consisting of the matching jacket and trousers, the suit hasn’t changed a lot since it’s conception. There have been some small changes in terms of proportions and cuts, but the classic suit you should aim to buy will be able to stand the time. Buy a suit of good quality and timeless style, and it should last you a lifetime.

First, you need to know what occasion you are buying a suit for. The suit for work in an office environment is very different to the one for a summer party or a wedding in the countryside. There are also a few different styles, including a double or single-breasted suit, peak or notch lapel, or a two or three-piece suit. Depending on your budget and body type, you will have to choose a ready-to-wear, made-to-measure or bespoke suit.

Fit is also very important when buying a suit. It should be wide enough to be comfortable to move in. Your choice of fabric dictates how a suit drapes on the body, so choose wisely.

Invest In A Watch

Watches are more than just a functional accessory. Combining impressive craftsmanship with a stylish aesthetic, watches can be wearable works of art. That doesn’t mean you’ll have to splurge on a luxury timepiece from the likes of Rolex, Patek Philippe or Audemars Piguet.

Like most luxury items, the cost of a watch is typically based on the quality of its materials as well as on the hours it takes the brand to produce. You really don’t need to spend a ton of money to own a stylish watch. There are stylish watches under $500, so you can afford a nice timepiece without stretching yourself financially.

If you’re looking for a timepiece that will provide style and function for years to come, you will have to spend more. Traditional luxury watches are proving to be quite the investment, and as these timepieces hold their value, and in some cases, increase in worth as the years go on.

A Good Pair of Jeans

The very first pair of jeans was created by Jacob W. Davis in partnership with Levi Strauss & Co. in 1871. Since then denim has become one of the most produced pieces of clothing in a contemporary fashion thanks to its unique wear characteristics and durability.

The perfect pair of jeans is a holy grail of a man’s capsule wardrobe. They can be dressed up, dressed down, and worn to pretty much any occasion, from office environment to casual party.

Depending on your body type there are jeans marked with labels like skinny, slim, regular, relaxed and loose. Skinny stands for a style with a tighter fit with a tapered leg opening, while loose stands for a baggy fit. Once you find the perfect fit, jeans will become your favorite go-to item in your wardrobe.

Trendy Haircut

If you are planning a style change, but you want to make it in an easy and cost-effective way – you should change your haircut. It is the perfect way to give a fresh new start and it’s much cheaper than buying new clothes. There is much more diversity in men’s haircuts and styles nowadays, so don’t be afraid to experiment with your hair – it grows fast.

Images – Vincent Schneider by Pietro Groff