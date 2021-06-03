Lil Nas X & Jordun Love Model UGG Pride 2021 Collection

Grammy Award-winning artist Lil Nas X and model, dancer, and LGBTQIA+ activist Jordun Love star in UGG Pride 2021 campaign lensed by fashion photographer Danielle Levitt. In charge of styling were Hodo Musa and Julia Ehrlich, with set design from Cooper Vasquez. Beauty is work of hair stylist Evanie Frausto, makeup artist Sam Visser, and manicurist Emi Kudo. For the campaign Nas and Love were joined by Hari Nef, Maya Samaha, Lady Bunny, Maya Samaha, and the members of Pacific Pride Foundation. The limited-edition collection features all-gender footwear, accessories, and apparel in Pride colors. To support LGBTQIA+ community, UGG will donate $25 per pair of their new Disco Stripe’s purchased on the brand’s website to GLAAD.

“UGG believes prom is an experience everyone should get to enjoy. For our fifth year, UGG and Pacific Pride Foundation have reimagined the age-old tradition with PROUD Prom – an inclusive event with local LGBTQIA+ and allied youth from Santa Barbara and the coastal communities of California. A celebration of identity and love, this year’s virtual prom included friends of the brand like Lil Nas X and Hari Nef.” – from UGG

Finding pride in my identity took a lot from people that came before me being brave enough to be themselves and opening that door for me. When I came out, there was the usual stomach feeling x100. I wasn’t scared because I felt like something good was going to happen, but I also knew I was going to lose a lot of people too – but you know, there’s always going to be room for more once you kick the wrong people out. To my surprise, a lot of people did tell me I was one of the reasons they came out. I guess I didn’t believe that would happen, but it was super dope to hear. – Lil Nas X