MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Ou in Total Revolution by Juanmi Márquez

Fashion photographer Juanmi Márquez captured Total Revolution story exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring the handsome Ou represented by Morgan & Preston Models. Hair styling and makeup are work of beauty artist Dayda Brito. Production by La Creme Films.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
In charge of styling and art direction was Lauro Samblás, who for the session selected pieces from 24kilates BKK, Kenzo, Oakley, and Yohji Yamamoto.
Photographer Juanmi Márquez – @juanmimarquez
Stylist, Art Director Lauro Samblás – @lauro_samblas
Hair and Makeup Artist Dayda Brito
Production La Creme Films
Model Ou at Morgan & Preston Models