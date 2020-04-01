in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Ou in Total Revolution by Juanmi Márquez

Photographer Juanmi Márquez and stylist Lauro Samblás team up for our latest exclusive story

TSHIRT, MASK 24KILATES

Fashion photographer Juanmi Márquez captured Total Revolution story exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring the handsome Ou represented by Morgan & Preston Models. Hair styling and makeup are work of beauty artist Dayda Brito. Production by La Creme Films.

In charge of styling and art direction was Lauro Samblás, who for the session selected pieces from 24kilates BKK, Kenzo, Oakley, and Yohji Yamamoto.

SNEAKERS NIKE FOR 24KILATES
MASK, TSHIRT, SNEAKERS 24KILATES
SHORTS KENZO
SUNGLASSES OAKLEY
TSHIRT, SHOES 24KILATES
TROUSERS YOHJI YAMAMOTO
SNEAKERS NIKE FOR 24KILATES
SUNGLASSES OAKLEY
TSHIRT 24KILATES
SNEAKERS NIKE FOR 24KILATES
SNEAKERS NIKE FOR 24KILATES
SUNGLASSES OAKLEY
TSHIRT, SHOES 24KILATES
SHORT KENZO
SNEAKERS NIKE FOR 24KILATES
JACKET, SNEAKERS 24KILATES
TROUSERS YOHJI YAMAMOTO
SNEAKERS NIKE FOR 24KILATES
TROUSERS 24KILATES
SNEAKERS NIKE FOR 24KILATES
TSHIRT 24KILATES
TROUSERS YOHJI YAMAMOTO

Photographer Juanmi Márquez – @juanmimarquez
Stylist, Art Director Lauro Samblás – @lauro_samblas
Hair and Makeup Artist Dayda Brito
Production La Creme Films
Model Ou at Morgan & Preston Models

