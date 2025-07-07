GmbH unveiled its Spring Summer 2026 collection during Berlin Fashion Week. Creative directors Benjamin A. Huseby and Serhat Işık titled the collection Imitation of Life, marking their fourth season created in the shadow of genocide. The collection opened with a question: how do people continue to function while cruelty defines the conditions of daily life?

RELATED: GMBH SPRING SUMMER 2026 LOOKS

The designers explored a suspended state: sleepless, disoriented, and emotionally unmoored. A reality that feels elsewhere, with people reduced to ghosts. The collection responded to horror. Huseby and Işık chose to reflect on the emotional residue left behind by moral collapse, and the effort to remain present inside it.

They turned toward memory. Childhood emerged as a central thread, framed as confrontation rather than nostalgia. Old family recordings helped anchor the research. The process invited play, even when despair surrounded the work. Clothing drew from moments real and imagined, shaped by rites of passage and fractured emotion. Each piece pointed to different versions of life once lived, or longed for.

This return to early memory brought both pain and resistance. Huseby and Işık asked how anyone can revisit their childhood without devastation. The collection carried that question forward. They did not separate beauty from violence. They let both exist in tension, inside clothes made during a time of eroded meaning and ongoing horror.

The designers rejected the idea of functioning as usual. They questioned how language, thought, and feeling can hold value while systems collapse. Their show disrupted the illusion of normalcy. Clothing became a record of survival, shaped by a refusal to forget or disconnect. The act of making the collection stood as its own answer.

The work held its gaze on horror, unwavering. It asked how to remain human when the structures that define reality fall apart. Through the collection, the designers created space for memory, reflection, and emotion to coexist with despair, without surrendering to it.