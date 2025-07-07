Fiorucci Backstage at Spring Summer 2026 Show

Fiorucci opened Milan Fashion Week with a Spring Summer 2026 show that blurred the boundaries between reality and fantasy, and backstage was a vibrant stage of transformation. For MMSCENE Magazine, photographer Sohom Das captured the dynamic energy and camaraderie among the standout male models who brought the collection’s playful vision to life.

Under the creative direction of Francesca Murri, with Marc Goehring styling and Paolo Soffiatti on hair, the show’s casting, led by Julia Asaro, assembled an impressive lineup of male talent. The Fiorucci universe came alive through the presence and personality of: Cheikh Diakhate, Dustin Phil, John Ganbat, Kyosuke Akiyoshi, Lebo Malope, Michel Visotski, Minyung Choi, Noah Bates, Tan Xuewei, William Albrechtsen, Yuto Ebihara, Zack Carton, and Zavi.

Backstage, these models embodied the collection’s ethos of freedom, transformation, and playful self-expression. Each look was a tool for reinvention: fitted baby tees, cinched waists, tube skirts, and leggings reimagined the male silhouette with a bold, body-conscious twist. The signature Fiorucci lips appeared as statement accessories, while sculpted shoulders and heart-shaped details added a comic-book flair.

Artist Janine Zaïs’s cartoon-inspired body painting turned the models into living artworks, amplifying the sense of fantasy and fun. The styling was graphic and tongue-in-cheek, with “Make Hearts Beat Again” slogans on tees and caps, and a color palette of red, sky blue, and white running through technical fabrics and playful textures.

Prints exploded with pop irony, hearts, cupids, and angels met stripes, polka dots, and whimsical motifs, all underscoring Fiorucci’s invitation to see the world with curiosity and joy. The male models’ energy backstage reflected the collection’s celebration of identity in motion and the power of self-expression.

As Milan Fashion Week kicked off, Fiorucci’s S/S 26 show—anchored by its stellar male cast, reminded us that fashion is a playground, and every day is an opportunity to become someone new.

