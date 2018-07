Pin 9 Shares

Fashion photographer Rowan Papier captured Unity story featuring models Mekhi Lucky, Marquis Crawford, Jack Pililaau, India Graham, and Nisaa Pouncey for the latest edition of King Kong Magazine. Styling is work of Julien Alleyne, with set design from MOT Designs. Beauty is work of hair stylist Gonn Konshita and makeup artist Deanna Melluso at See Management.





Images courtesy of See Management – www.seemanagement.com