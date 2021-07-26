in Editorial, Exclusive, Izaio Models, Kult Model Agency, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Virility by Kaj Lehner & Elisa Schenke

Models Suhyun, Kobe, Yalani, Luca & Kubi star in our latest exclusive story

Kaj Lehner

Fashion photographer Kaj Lehner captured Virility story featuring Kobe at Kult Models, Kuby at Iconic Management, Suhyun, Yalani, and Luca at Izaio Management exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. In charge of styling was Elisa Schenke with hair styling and makeup from beauty artists Haneen Ajub and Isabel Maria Simoneth.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Pleats Please Issey Miyake, William Fan, Hien Le, Maria Black, Jaquemus, Missoma, Christina Seewald, Schmiede Bosslau, Peter Do, Maison Margiela, Sunnei, El/If, Our Legacy, Julia Bajanova, Elaine Hersby, Anna Auras, Danny Reinke, Joseph, and Olivia Ballard.

Kaj Lehner

Kaj Lehner

Kaj Lehner

Kaj Lehner

Kaj Lehner

Kaj Lehner

Kaj Lehner

Kaj Lehner

Kaj Lehner

MMSCENE

MMSCENE

MMSCENE

MMSCENE

MMSCENE

MMSCENE

MMSCENE

MMSCENE

MMSCENE

MMSCENE

MMSCENE

MMSCENE

MMSCENE

MMSCENE

MMSCENE

MMSCENE

MMSCENE

Photographer: Kaj Lehner – kajlehner.com
Stylist: Elisa Schenke – elisaschenke.com
Hair & Makeup Artists: Haneen Ajub, Isabel Maria Simoneth
Set Design: Carina Dewhurst
Models: Kobe at Kult Models, Kuby at Iconic Management, Suhyun, Yalani, and Luca at Izaio Management

editorialsexclusiveMMSCENE STYLEPortfolio updates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Jackson Wang

Jackson Wang is the Cover Star of Marie Claire China August 2021 Issue