MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Virility by Kaj Lehner & Elisa Schenke

Fashion photographer Kaj Lehner captured Virility story featuring Kobe at Kult Models, Kuby at Iconic Management, Suhyun, Yalani, and Luca at Izaio Management exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. In charge of styling was Elisa Schenke with hair styling and makeup from beauty artists Haneen Ajub and Isabel Maria Simoneth.

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Pleats Please Issey Miyake, William Fan, Hien Le, Maria Black, Jaquemus, Missoma, Christina Seewald, Schmiede Bosslau, Peter Do, Maison Margiela, Sunnei, El/If, Our Legacy, Julia Bajanova, Elaine Hersby, Anna Auras, Danny Reinke, Joseph, and Olivia Ballard.

Photographer: Kaj Lehner – kajlehner.com

Stylist: Elisa Schenke – elisaschenke.com

Hair & Makeup Artists: Haneen Ajub, Isabel Maria Simoneth

Set Design: Carina Dewhurst

Models: Kobe at Kult Models, Kuby at Iconic Management, Suhyun, Yalani, and Luca at Izaio Management