MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Go-Sees by Cristina Capucci

Fashion photographer Cristina Capucci and stylist Riccardo Slavik team up for the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive feature titled Go-Sees. In charge of beauty was groomer Augusto Picerni at W-Mmanagement. Stars of the session are Ruben and June at Crew Model Management, Junsei and Rene’ at The Lab Models, Levy and Quadri at Yu Agency, Javier and Omar at Fashion Model Management, Denzel at Why Not Model Management, and Amerigo Valenti at IMG Models Milan. For the story models are wearing selected pieces from Riccardo Slavik’s personal Vivienne Westwood archive.

In memory of the late revolutionary designer Vivienne Westwood, and in keeping with her Buy Less, Choose Well mantra, the team decided to bring to use archive pieces from the last 30 years of Westwood’s design journey, as an homage to her genius and in keeping with her belief in a more sustainable way to experience fashion.

Photographer: Cristina Capucci – @cristinacapucci

Fashion Editor: Riccardo Slavik

Groomer: Augusto Picerni at W-Mmanagement

Models: Ruben and June at Crew Model Management, Junsei and Rene’ at The Lab Models, Levy and Quadri at Yu Agency, Javier and Omar at Fashion Model Management, Denzel at Why Not Model Management, Amerigo Valenti at IMG Models Milan