MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Go-Sees by Cristina Capucci

Our latest exclusive story pays tribute to dame Vivienne Westwood

Fashion photographer Cristina Capucci and stylist Riccardo Slavik team up for the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive feature titled Go-Sees. In charge of beauty was groomer Augusto Picerni at W-Mmanagement. Stars of the session are Ruben and June at Crew Model Management, Junsei and Rene’ at The Lab Models, Levy and Quadri at Yu Agency, Javier and Omar at Fashion Model Management, Denzel at Why Not Model Management, and Amerigo Valenti at IMG Models Milan. For the story models are wearing selected pieces from Riccardo Slavik’s personal Vivienne Westwood archive.

In memory of the late revolutionary designer Vivienne Westwood, and in keeping with her Buy Less, Choose Well mantra, the team decided to bring to use archive pieces from the last 30 years of Westwood’s design journey, as an homage to her genius and in keeping with her belief in a more sustainable way to experience fashion.

Single breasted Prince Of Wales jacket Westwood Man Spring Summer 2011, check shirt and striped pants Westwood Man, silk tie c.a. 1997
Sleeveless top with applications Westwood Man Spring Summer 2005, pants with half skirts Anglomania, pearl and penis necklaces and pirate boots, Vivienne Westwood

Linen mix bondage jacket Vivienne Westwood Man Spring Summer 2005, silk top Vivienne Westwood, Cotton bondage pants World’s End

Mesh top Vivienne Westwood Man Spring Summer 2011
Striped toga top Westwood Man Spring Summer 2007
Penis necklace Vivienne Westwood other accessories model’s own

T-shirt Vivienne Westwood, sweatpants Vivienne Westwood Man Fall Winter 2013/14, orb necklace and brooch on chain Vivienne Westwood

Knitted viscose top with laces Vivienne Westwood Red Label, cotton bondage pants, mid-1990s Anglomania, necklaces Vivienne Westwood
Cotton shirt with semi-detached collar Vivienne Westwood Man Spring Summer 2007, necklace Vivienne Westwood

Top with chains and ribbons, Anglomania, coated denim bondage pants Vivienne Westwood Man, pirate boots Vivienne Westwood

Long wool shirt Vivienne Westwood Man Fall Winter 2013/14, skeleton necklace Vivienne Westwood

Cotton and jersey parachute shirt Vivienne Westwood Gold Label Fall Winter 2004/05, bondage pants Vivienne Westwood Archive, pearl necklace Vivienne Westwood
Stretch wool waistcoat Vivienne Westwood Gold Label Fall Winter 2008/09, T-shirt with printed net layer Vivienne Westwood Man Spring Summer 2010

‘Tits’ chenille top Vivienne Westwood Man Fall Winter 2007/08, flag print chenille pants Vivienne Westwood Man Spring Summer 2013

Photographer: Cristina Capucci – @cristinacapucci
Fashion Editor: Riccardo Slavik
Groomer: Augusto Picerni at W-Mmanagement
Models: Ruben and June at Crew Model Management, Junsei and Rene’ at The Lab Models, Levy and Quadri at Yu Agency, Javier and Omar at Fashion Model Management, Denzel at Why Not Model Management, Amerigo Valenti at IMG Models Milan

