MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Wesley Jones by Taylor Hall O’Brien

Fresh faced Wesley Jones at Ignite Models teams up with fashion photographer Taylor Hall O’Brien for the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session. In charge of hair styling and grooming was beauty artist Whitney VerMeer.
For the story Wesley is wearing selected pieces from Dior, Acne, Rick Owens, Dolce & Gabbana, Moose Knuckles, Converse, Army Issue, vintage and more.
Photographer: Taylor Hall O’Brien – taylorhallobrien.com
Hair Stylist, Groomer: Whitney VerMeer
Model: Wesley Jones at Ignite Models