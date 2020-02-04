in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE PORTRAITS, Taylor Hall O'Brien

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Wesley Jones by Taylor Hall O’Brien

Discover our latest exclusive story featuring the handsome Wesley Jones lensed by Taylor Hall O’Brien

Wesley Jones

Fresh faced Wesley Jones at Ignite Models teams up with fashion photographer Taylor Hall O’Brien for the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session. In charge of hair styling and grooming was beauty artist Whitney VerMeer.

For the story Wesley is wearing selected pieces from Dior, Acne, Rick Owens, Dolce & Gabbana, Moose Knuckles, Converse, Army Issue, vintage and more.

Wesley Jones

Wesley Jones

Wesley Jones

Wesley Jones

Wesley Jones

Wesley Jones

Wesley Jones

Wesley Jones

Wesley Jones

Photographer: Taylor Hall O’Brien – taylorhallobrien.com
Hair Stylist, Groomer: Whitney VerMeer
Model: Wesley Jones at Ignite Models

