Balenciaga SS20 Ft. Ivo Raspudic, Jarno Parkkima, Marius Courcoul & Zhuo Chen

Discover Balenciaga’s Spring Summer 2020 menswear campaign lensed by Laurence Chaperon

©Balenciaga, Photography by Laurence Chaperon

Models Ivo Raspudic, Jarno Parkkima, Marius Courcoul, and Zhuo Chen star in Balenciaga‘s Spring Summer 2020 campaign captured by fashion photographer Laurence Chaperon. Beauty is work of hair stylist Holli Smith, and makeup artist Inge Grognard.

