Han Ji, Lenny Diaw & Luke Solo Model Maison Kitsuné SS20 Collection

Discover Maison Kitsuné‘s Spring Summer 2020 campaign starring Han Ji, Lenny Diaw, and Luke Solo Sangster lensed by fashion photographer Sam Rock. In charge of styling was Vanessa Reid, with casting direction from Anita Bitton. Beauty is work of hair stylist Benjamin Muller, and makeup artist Nami Yoshida. For the session Han, Lenny and Luke were joined by Maria Fernanda Alvarez and Wan Yu.
“In a setting that spins a mile an hour, time freezes, stopping for a second full of power and grace. Audacity radiates. The clothes blend into the ambiance, holographic effects mingle with the mineral palette and touches of neon electrify pastel shades. Unexpected mixtures of materials create surprise on eclectic silhouettes imbued with a sense of ease and a quirky cool edge.“