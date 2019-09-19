in Editorial, Fresh Faces, Wilhelmina Models

Portfolio Update: Wilhelmina LA Fresh Faces Pose for Trevor Boyd

New Guys: Hudson Primo, Carter Liechty, Jack He, Josiah Sylstra & Alex Escobar-Leese

Wilhelmina LA

Wilhelmina Models LA new faces Hudson Primo, Carter Liechty, Jack He, Josiah Sylstra, and Alex Escobar-Leese build up their portfolio with the recent session captured and styled by fashion photographer Trevor Boyd. For the session models are wearing selected pieces from John Elliott, Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, The Kooples, and Bode.


Photographer, Stylist: Trevor Boyd – www.trevorboydphotography.com
Models: Hudson Primo, Carter Liechty, Jack He, Josiah Sylstra, Alex Escobar-Leese all at Wilhelmina Models LA – www.wilhelmina.com

