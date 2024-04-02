Yu Shi Covers Harper’s Bazaar Men China April 2024 Issue

Actor Yu Shi (Yosh Yu) takes the cover story of Harper’s Bazaar Men China Magazine‘s April 2024 edition lensed by fashion photographer Yin Chao. In charge of styling was Yang Wei, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Pan Yida.

Yu Shi, known professionally as Yosh Yu, is a rising star in the Chinese entertainment industry, whose versatile talents include acting, modeling, and music. Born on 22 December 1996 in Lingyuan, Chaoyang City, Liaoning Province, and of Mongolian descent, Yu has quickly made a name for himself, particularly with his breakthrough role in the 2023 epic fantasy film Creation of the Gods I: Kingdom of Storms. This role earned him wide recognition and also led to his winning the Most Popular Newcomer Actor Award at the 20th Film Channel Media Focus Unit for his performance in the action-packed Born to Fly.

His entry into the world of cinema was somewhat serendipitous. Selected for his appearance in a Jordan line advertisement, Yu Shi was among the few chosen from over ten thousand applicants to undergo intensive training at the Creation of the Gods Performing Arts Training Camp. Here, he learned his skills in equestrianism and horseback archery, disciplines that would later define his career and personal pursuits.

Yu Shi’s portrayal of Ji Fa in Creation of the Gods I catapulted him into the spotlight, yet he chose to step away from acting temporarily to explore the world of horse training and equestrian culture. This period of study enriched his understanding and also saw him contributing significantly as an equestrian advisor on the set of the TV series My Altay. His expertise in this area was recognized at the 3rd Guangdong Provincial Equestrian Festival, where he clinched an award in the Riding and Shooting Championship Invitational.

The release of Born to Fly, alongside actors such as Wang Yibo, Hu Jun, and Zhou Dongyu, marked Yu Shi’s film debut, setting the stage for his subsequent success with Creation of the Gods I. The latter’s impressive box office performance, with a gross of $70 million by its sixth day, highlights Yu Shi’s rising star in the industry. His awards, including the “New Emerging Actor of the Year” award at the Douyin Movie Awards and his participation in diverse projects like The Most Beautiful Show and voicing a character in the Disney film Wish.

Photography © Yin Chao for Harper’s Bazaar Men China