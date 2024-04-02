in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Darren Cabenda by Broemaand

Photographer Broemaand captures model Darren Cabenda for the latest exclusive story

Darren Cabenda by Broemaand

The handsome Darren Cabenda from New Generation Models stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive feature photographed by Broemaand

For this session Estefania ter Heerdt is in charge of Hair and Makeup, while the shoot took place at Parq Studios.

Darren Cabenda by Broemaand
Photography ©Broemaand for MMSCENE
Darren Cabenda by Broemaand
Darren Cabenda by Broemaand
Darren Cabenda by Broemaand
Darren Cabenda by Broemaand
Model – Darren Cabenda @darren.shane
Model agency – New Generation Models @newgenerationmodels
Photographer – Broemaand @broemaand
Hair & Makeup artist – Estefania ter Heerdt @estefaniaterheerdt
Studio – Parq Studios @parqstudios

