SNEAKER ALERT: New Balance 1000 in “Silver Metallic”

After the “Pink Mink” and “Black Ice” colorways revealed earlier this month, the latest “Silver Metallic” is being released soon

New Balance 1000 “Silver Metallic” / Courtesy of New Balance

The New Balance 1000 “Silver Metallic” has been revealed, showing an update to the iconic silhouette in a mix of retro charm and contemporary design. This most recent edition, which was unveiled following the previous versions created in association with Joe Freshgoods, broadens its colour scheme with a stylish “Silver Metallic” variant, contrasting modern aesthetics with retro design cues.

A cream midsole and a sturdy black outsole support the sneaker’s classic design, which is anchored by black accents on the logos, lining, heels and outsole. The sneaker’s black mesh base is decorated with silver leather overlays that give it a futuristic touch. The $150 USD “Silver Metallic” will go on sale at select retailers and on NewBalance.com on April 24, 2024.

New Balance 1000 Silver Metallic
Courtesy of New Balance

Take a closer look at the “Silver Metallic” Sneaker in the Gallery below:

