MMSCENE Exclusive Interview With Zane Phillips

Phillips also returned to TV as Jay in the final season of “Good Trouble”. His recent work includes starring alongside Kim Cattrall in Netflix’s “Glamorous” and playing memorable roles in Hulu’s “Fire Island” and CW‘s “Legacies”. These diverse roles emphasize his range as an actor, and it’s the perfect time for Zane to catch up with our editor, Anastasija Pavic, and reflect on his journey since his last feature with MMSCENE.

Community theatre was an important part of your early years. What was your first community theatre role, and how did it impact your passion for acting?

I believe the first show I did with the theater was a production of Seussical – I was one of the monkeys, the Wickersham brothers. One of the biggest challenges when you’re a teenage boy starting to do theater is overcoming your need to look cool. This show basically threw me into the deep end in that regard, making me engage with a world that was overwhelmingly silly. If I hadn’t been able to let go of that intense self-consciousness, I don’t think I would have been able to continue acting much longer. Ultimately it helped me understand what I really want from acting, which is to forget myself and have fun.

As someone who has experienced both film and stage acting, do you have a preference between the two? What do you find most rewarding about each medium?

On the stage, you get to experience the character’s full arc, every performance. On the other hand, it’s the only arc you’ll ever take your character through. On film and tv, you have to experience that arc atemporally, but every day you do something new. There’s something precious about both, something that only exists for that day. That being said, I think I feel better on camera these days.

You’ve played a variety of roles, from Legacies to Fire Island to Glamorous. Which character do you feel has resonated most with you?

I mean, I have to give a shout out to Chad in Glamorous. Getting to play with the archetype of the “masc4masc” alpha gay isn’t something I get to do every day, even though he is such a present character in our community. The writers imbued a lot of heart in there through his arc – I really wish I could have gotten another season with him.

What role does your personal identity play in the characters you decide to take on?

The throughline I’ve detected through my characters is a sort of statement on masculinity, which is funny, because I don’t consider myself a particularly masculine person. I think by virtue of being a big boy, I tend to be an easy target of other people’s projections. And honestly, I don’t mind that. I love looking at masculinity from a sort of outsider’s lens.

What was the most rewarding part of joining the Good Trouble cast?

First and foremost, meeting my wife Sherry Cola. Secondly, it was so lovely being able to join something that has such a family behind it. Both onscreen and off, the support was immediately there.

Who are some actors, directors, or creators that inspire you?

So the two shows I’ve been watching over the past couple of weeks are English Teacher and The Haunting of Hill House, which crazily enough I hadn’t seen yet. Both Brian Jordan Alvarez and Mike Flanagan bring a kind of humaneness to their work, and that’s been something that’s really driven me in terms of what kind of work I want to do.