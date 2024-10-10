adidas Originals X Dingyun Zhang Unveil adidas Kouza

In their highly anticipated second collaboration, adidas Originals and Chinese designer Dingyun Zhang present a new capsule collection, highlighted by the debut of the adidas Kouza silhouette alongside two updated versions of the Samba. Following their first collaboration earlier this year, which introduced the Dingyun Zhang Samba sneaker, this release takes the partnership to new heights, blending craftsmanship, storytelling, and innovative design.

The adidas Kouza merges resilience, mobility, and breathability into a design that defies convention. Named after a plant native to East Asia that transforms with the seasons, the shoe embodies the theme of transformation, a recurring concept in Zhang’s work. The exaggerated heel guard subtly hints at Zhang’s signature design motifs, while the extended outsole and taped seams balance the duality between the shoe’s breathable mesh upper and protective rubber casing. Inspired by the adidas Beijing 2008 Boxing Boot, the Kouza pays homage to the designer’s home country, blending tradition and innovation with ease.

Dingyun Zhang’s passion for transformation shines through in the adidas Kouza. “I’m obsessed with the idea of transformation, and how nothing is as it seems,” Zhang notes. The Kouza seamlessly oscillates between form and function, retaining an elegant yet cutting-edge aesthetic that pushes the boundaries of sneaker design.

In addition to the adidas Kouza, Zhang also reimagines the Samba silhouette with two fresh iterations. Drawing inspiration from abstract modernist art, these new versions feature suede construction and bold color palettes. One version offers a tonal gray design, while the other mixes earthy brown hues with striking orange accents on the tongue and laces, complemented by a crisp white heel tab.

With this latest capsule collection, Dingyun Zhang continues to push the boundaries of sneaker design, delivering bold, functional pieces that emphasize form, elegance, and innovation. The adidas Originals by Dingyun Zhang capsule collection, featuring the adidas Kouza and updated Sambas, will be available on October 18th through select retailers and the CONFIRMED app. Sneaker enthusiasts and fans of avant-garde fashion will not want to miss this transformative collection.