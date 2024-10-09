Timeless Simplicity in Margaret Howell’s SS25 Collection

Margaret Howell’s SS25 collection reimagines timeless style with a focus on modern simplicity and ease. Known for her minimalist approach, Howell introduces a wardrobe built on the principles of comfort and versatility, where carefully crafted separates allow for personal expression. By subtly reworking proportions and incorporating archive pieces, the designer continues to evolve her understated aesthetic while staying true to the brand’s signature look.

This season’s color palette emphasizes soft, muted tones like Chalk, Kelp, Dusty Blue, and Soft Pink. These calming shades serve as the backdrop for lightweight fabrics such as cotton poplin, linen, and knits. The collection blends oversized shirting with unstructured blazers, making it easy for wearers to mix and match pieces for a customizable, laid-back style. The play with proportions—like longer hemlines and roomy cuts—adds a modern edge to the overall relaxed vibe.

Outerwear is a standout element, with pieces like the Fly Front Mac—a minimalist take on the summer trench—crafted from stone-washed linen and Ventile canvas. Its clean lines, large pockets, and neutral tones make it an essential layering piece for transitional weather. The collection also features the MHL. Knit Rib Jacket in soft cotton drill, offering a relaxed yet structured silhouette when paired with loose-fitting trousers.

Accessories are a key part of this collection, reflecting Howell’s balance between style and functionality. The unisex MHL. Soft Peak Cap, made from Japanese cotton canvas, brings a casual touch when combined with more tailored pieces. Footwear, like the men’s Deck Shoe with its updated crepe sole, and the women’s Classic Leather Sandal, hand-crafted in Italy, highlight Howell’s focus on practicality without sacrificing elegance.

The collection’s thoughtful attention to detail extends to its accessories, such as the Pleat Pocket Satchel, available in black or brown vegetable-tanned leather. The satchel is a perfect blend of style and utility, aligning with the relaxed yet polished aesthetic of the collection.

Margaret Howell’s SS25 collection reinforces the brand’s reputation for creating wearable, timeless pieces. With a focus on soft fabrics, subtle tones, and innovative design, Howell continues to offer a fresh take on summer dressing—one that is rooted in practicality and effortless luxury, ideal for those who appreciate thoughtful, versatile fashion.

View the collection in the Gallery below: