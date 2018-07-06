MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Zhao Hang by Kristijan & Teodora

Zhao Hang

The handsome Zhao Hang at Brave Models updates his portfolio with the recent session captured and styled exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographers Kristijan & Teodora for Weekend Is Over Studio.

In charge of hair styling and makeup was Weekend Is Over Studio. For more of the story continue below:


Zhao Hang

Zhao Hang

Zhao Hang

Zhao Hang

Zhao Hang

Zhao Hang

Zhao Hang

Zhao Hang

Zhao Hang

Zhao Hang

Zhao Hang

Zhao Hang

Zhao Hang

Zhao Hang

Model: Zhao Hang at Brave Models
Hair and Makeup: Weekend Is Over Studio
Photography & Styling: Kristijan & Teodora for Weekend Is Over Studio – www.weekendisover.com

