MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Zhao Hang by Kristijan & Teodora
The handsome Zhao Hang at Brave Models updates his portfolio with the recent session captured and styled exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographers Kristijan & Teodora for Weekend Is Over Studio.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
In charge of hair styling and makeup was Weekend Is Over Studio. For more of the story continue below:
Model: Zhao Hang at Brave Models
Hair and Makeup: Weekend Is Over Studio
Photography & Styling: Kristijan & Teodora for Weekend Is Over Studio – www.weekendisover.com
