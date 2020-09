The handsome Jovan Clark at The Boys Model Management stars in our latest exclusive session prepared by New York based Fashion Stylist Victor Lopez for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. Victor selected pieces from Burberry, Gucci, Jil Sander, Pepe Jeans, Sandro and SpiltMilk.

Photgraphy is courtesy of Nawa Power.

Creative direction and styling Victor Lopez @victorlopezinc

Photographer Nawa Power @nawa.power

Editor Marc Tarigan

Model Jovan Clark at The Boys