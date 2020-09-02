in Advertising Campaigns, Fall Winter 2020.21 Campaigns, Juergen Teller, Leon Dame, Menswear

Leon Dame is the Face of the Isabel Marant Fall Winter 2020 Collection

Discover the new Fall-Winter 2020 Campaign, shot by Juergen Teller.

© COURTESY OF ISABEL MARANT / JUERGEN TELLER

Top model Leon Dame takes the spotlight for Isabel Marant’s latest Fall Winter 2020 ad campaign, captured by renowned fashion photographer Juergen Teller.

© COURTESY OF ISABEL MARANT / JUERGEN TELLER

Shot in Paris, in front of the endless stone columns of Palais de Tokyo, the minimalism of the building serves as a blank canvas for Isabel Marant’s prints, textures and colors. While the inside shots are captured in front of the metal panels signed by French artist Kevin Rouillard.

© COURTESY OF ISABEL MARANT / JUERGEN TELLER

Photographer : Juergen Teller
Talents: Mica Arganaraz , Leon Dame
Creative Director : Franck Durand
Stylist : Géraldine Saglio
Hair : Damien Boissinot
Make-up: Christelle Coquet

