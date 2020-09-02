Leon Dame is the Face of the Isabel Marant Fall Winter 2020 Collection

Top model Leon Dame takes the spotlight for Isabel Marant’s latest Fall Winter 2020 ad campaign, captured by renowned fashion photographer Juergen Teller.
Shot in Paris, in front of the endless stone columns of Palais de Tokyo, the minimalism of the building serves as a blank canvas for Isabel Marant’s prints, textures and colors. While the inside shots are captured in front of the metal panels signed by French artist Kevin Rouillard.
Photographer : Juergen Teller
Talents: Mica Arganaraz , Leon Dame
Creative Director : Franck Durand
Stylist : Géraldine Saglio
Hair : Damien Boissinot
Make-up: Christelle Coquet
