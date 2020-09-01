MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Orto Botanico by Bettina Genten

Fashion photographer Bettina Genten captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session featuring the handsome Jari Lievens. In charge of styling was Pierre Gorzala, with flowers and set design by Amanda Petrella for Orto Botanico Studio.
For the story Jari, who is represented by Ulla Models, is wearing selected pieces from Arthur Avellano, Espèces, Louis Gabriel Nouchi, Christian Wijnants, Andrea Crews, and more.
Photographer : Bettina Genten @bettinagentenphotography
Stylist : Pierre Gorzala @pierregorzala
Flowers & Set Design : Amanda Petrella for Orto Botanico @ortobotanicostudio
Model : Jari Lievens at Ulla Models @jarilievens_ @ullamodels