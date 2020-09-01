in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Orto Botanico by Bettina Genten

Fashion photographer Bettina Genten teams up with stylist Pierre Gorzala for the latest MMSCENE exclusive story.

Fashion photographer Bettina Genten captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session featuring the handsome Jari Lievens. In charge of styling was Pierre Gorzala, with flowers and set design by Amanda Petrella for Orto Botanico Studio.

For the story Jari, who is represented by Ulla Models, is wearing selected pieces from Arthur Avellano, Espèces, Louis Gabriel Nouchi, Christian Wijnants, Andrea Crews, and more.

Pants Arthur Avellano
Denim shirt Façon Jacmin / Jeans Levi’s
Shirt Arthur Avellano / Pants Louis Gabrielle Nouchi
Total look Louis Gabrielle Nouchi
Manteau Occhii
Knit Louis Gabriel Nouchi / Pearl Earring Espèces
Knit Christian Wijnants / Jeans Andrea Crews

Photographer : Bettina Genten @bettinagentenphotography
Stylist : Pierre Gorzala @pierregorzala
Flowers & Set Design : Amanda Petrella for Orto Botanico @ortobotanicostudio
Model : Jari Lievens at Ulla Models @jarilievens_ @ullamodels

