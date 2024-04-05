For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES titled ” CHROMATIC SERENITY,” model Elliot Rijkers at Claude Model Management, is photographed by Steven Kohlstock. Styling is done by Undine Bragnitz and Lara Jung, while Zora Thomas is in charge of the makeup.

For this session Elliot is wearing selected pieces from CCY Currency, Ines Gärtner, Lisa Lankes, Mozhdeh Matin via White Label Project, and W1P Studios.

Photography – Steven Kohlstock @stevenkohlstock

Model – Elliot Rijkers signed at Claude Model Management @elliotrijkers @claudemodelmanagement

Make up – Zora Thomas @zorathomascom

Styling – Undine Bragnitz and Lara Jung via Platte Berlin @by.undine @larryseetang @platte.berlin

special thanks to Platte Studio