For the latest edition of
titled ” CHROMATIC SERENITY,” model MMSCENE STYLE STORIES Elliot Rijkers at Claude Model Management, is photographed by Steven Kohlstock. Styling is done by Undine Bragnitz and Lara Jung, while Zora Thomas is in charge of the makeup.
For this session Elliot is wearing selected pieces from
CCY Currency, Ines Gärtner, Lisa Lankes, Mozhdeh Matin via White Label Project, and W1P Studios.
Handmade rings and necklace by LISA LANKES, skirt by INES GÄRTNER, bracelet model’s own / Photography © Steven Kohlstock for MMSCENE
Total look by CCY CURRENCY / Photography © Steven Kohlstock for MMSCENE
Top by INES GÄRTNER / Photography © Steven Kohlstock for MMSCENE
Top by INES GÄRTNER, pants by MOZHDEH MATIN via WHITE LABEL PROJECT, rings by LISA LANKES / Photography © Steven Kohlstock for MMSCENE
Top by W1P STUDIOS, skirt by INES GÄRTNER, jewelry by LISA LANKES / Photography © Steven Kohlstock for MMSCENE
Top by W1P STUDIOS, jewelry by LISA LANKES / Photography © Steven Kohlstock for MMSCENE
Hoodie dress by INES GÄRTNER, rings by LISA LANKES / Photography © Steven Kohlstock for MMSCENE
Hoodie dress by INES GÄRTNER, rings by LISA LANKES / Photography © Steven Kohlstock for MMSCENE
Top and skirt by W1P STUDIOS, ring by LISA LANKES, bracelet model’s own / Photography © Steven Kohlstock for MMSCENE
Ring by LISA LANKES, total look by INES GÄRTNER / Photography © Steven Kohlstock for MMSCENE
Top and pants by MOZHDEH MATIN via WHITE LABEL PROJECT, ring by LISA LANKES, bracelet model’s own / Photography © Steven Kohlstock for MMSCENE
Photography – Steven Kohlstock
@stevenkohlstock
Model – Elliot Rijkers signed at Claude Model Management @elliotrijkers @claudemodelmanagement
Make up – Zora Thomas @zorathomascom
Styling – Undine Bragnitz and Lara Jung via Platte Berlin @by.undine @larryseetang @platte.berlin
special thanks to Platte Studio
Editorial exclusive Fresh Faces MMSCENE STYLE
Want more stuff like this?
Get the best stories straight into your inbox!
Next post