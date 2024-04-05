Kylian Mbappé is the Face of Oakley Latch Panel Sunglasses

Eyewear brand Oakley has announced a new addition to its eyewear lineup with the introduction of the Latch Panel sunglasses, a product that promises to revolutionize the way we experience clarity and focus. Partnering with football sensation Kylian Mbappé, Oakley aims to highlight the unique features of the Latch Panel, designed for those who, like Mbappé, require unwavering concentration and a clear vision to perform at their peak.

Kylian Mbappé, known for his extraordinary skills on the football field, has been an advocate for the Latch Panel, emphasizing its importance in achieving laser-sharp focus. “When I’m in game mode, my focus is laser-sharp on the singular goal of performing at my best,” Mbappé shares. He says the Latch Panel sunglasses allow him to “look further,” providing the “clear, focused vision needed to really get in the zone.” This endorsement underlines the core philosophy behind the Latch Panel: to block out the noise and distractions, enabling wearers to concentrate on what they can control.

Oakley has long been synonymous with combining style with performance, and the Latch Panel is no exception. This new entrant in the Latch family features a sleek, stylish design while being packed with functional features aimed at enhancing the wearer’s experience. Drawing inspiration from the iconic Eyeshade frame, the Latch Panel incorporates side shields with a unique latch mechanism. This design offers protection from distracting glare and also adds a touch of cool, functional aesthetics.

The sunglasses are designed with performance in mind. They feature a 5B cylindrical lens that provides an expansive field of view, and thin ear stems designed for comfort under hats or helmets, making them the perfect companion for any adventure. The practical latch mechanism also enhances convenience by allowing the sunglasses to be clipped onto a shirt for easy access and storage, ensuring they are always within reach when needed.