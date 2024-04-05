Magliano x U-Power SS24 Shoe Collection

Themes of artistic and cultural movements within oppressive political ideologies are incorporated throughout Magliano and U-Power‘s collaboration on the shoes for Spring Summer 2024. Daughter of Lama, a Warsaw-based artist duo, produced the gigantic sculpture for the partnership that is featured in the campaign.

Under the leadership of Luca Magliano since 2017, Magliano has carved out a unique place for itself in the Italian fashion industry. Having its headquarters in Bologna, a city steeped in libertarian movements and class struggle, the brand frequently draws on this heritage to blend ethics and style. Since making its runway debut at Pitti Uomo in 2018, Magliano has made a name for itself as a brand known for its provocative designs by regularly showcasing its collections during Milan Fashion Week.

The Spring Summer 2024 collection from the brand, including the Scandy, Fit, and Latitude shoe styles, is available directly from the Magliano website. These pieces are the brands third time collaborating with U-Power, giving ‘safety shoes’ a new look that follows the collections theme. Take a look at the Magliano x U-Power SS24 shoes in the Gallery below: