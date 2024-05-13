in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Jonathan Forlee by Sallyhateswing

Model Jonathan Forlee teams up with duo Sallyhateswing and stylist Erin Simon for our latest exclusive story

For the latest edition of MMSCENE PORTRAITS titled “All hands on deck,” photography and art direction duo Sallyhateswing capture model Jonathan Forlee from Fanjam Model Management. 

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For this session,in charge of styling is Erin Simon, while Tina Fischbach took care of the makeup. 

Jonathan Lee by Sallyhateswing
photography Ⓒ Sallyhateswing for MMSCENE
Jonathan Lee by Sallyhateswing
photography Ⓒ Sallyhateswing for MMSCENE
Jonathan Lee by Sallyhateswing
photography Ⓒ Sallyhateswing for MMSCENE
Jonathan Lee by Sallyhateswing
photography Ⓒ Sallyhateswing for MMSCENE
Jonathan Lee by Sallyhateswing
photography Ⓒ Sallyhateswing for MMSCENE
photography Ⓒ Sallyhateswing for MMSCENE
photography Ⓒ Sallyhateswing for MMSCENE
photography Ⓒ Sallyhateswing for MMSCENE
photography Ⓒ Sallyhateswing for MMSCENE
photography Ⓒ Sallyhateswing for MMSCENE
photography Ⓒ Sallyhateswing for MMSCENE

Photograper – Sallyhateswing @Boschtobanrap @Sallyhateswing
Art Direction – Sarah Johann @Sallyhateswing
Styling – Erin Simon @ sixlove Artists @___eee_________________
Makeup Artist – Tina Fischbach @tinafischbach_makeupartist
Model – Jonathan Forlee @ Fanjam Model Management @jonoforlee @fanjam_management

