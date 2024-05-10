BamBam Models Louis Vuitton for L’Officiel Singapore

Thai rapper and singer BamBam takes the cover story of L’Officiel Singapore Magazine‘s May 2024 edition lensed by photography duo Ji+Doh. In charge of styling was Ahn Dooho, with set design from Hyun Soojin, and production by Kim You Hah and Seong Gee Soo. Beauty is work of hair stylist Taehyun, and makeup artist Lee Eunju. For the session BamBam is wearing selected looks from Louis Vuitton.

Fresh off the release of his solo album and an exhilarating world tour, k-pop star reveals his evolved musical vision in an exclusive interview with L’Officiel Singapore. Known for his dynamic presence and infectious energy, BamBam discusses new music, personal growth, and his ambitions for the future.

Since launching his solo album “Sour & Sweet” a year ago, BamBam has been on a non-stop journey. His Area52 World Tour has taken him from Asia to Europe, and everywhere in between. “My first solo tour – it’s been better than I imagined,” BamBam shares, reflecting on the diverse cultural experiences and the culinary adventures that have marked his travels.

Earlier this year, BamBam was also named a Louis Vuitton House Ambassador, a role that took him to the front rows of the fashion world, including the LV Fall Winter 2024 men’s show. “Every moment with the Maison has been incredible,” he enthuses, hinting at more collaborative projects on the horizon.

Reflecting on the anniversary of “Sour & Sweet,” BamBam expresses a deep connection to his work, “It’s been a year, but the album still feels very much alive to me,” he says, emphasizing how the tour has infused his upcoming music with new insights and vitality.

Looking ahead, BamBam is enthusiastic about the future. “New music is definitely on the horizon. This tour has been a journey of growth, and all that I’ve learned and experienced will be reflected in my new album,” he reveals, promising a fresh sound that evolves from his previous works.

Besides his music career, BamBam enjoys his role as a host and participant on various TV shows, including ‘My Sibling’s Romance‘ and Netflix’s ‘Super Rich in Korea‘. “MCing allows me to delve into people’s thoughts and lives, gaining insights and making new connections,” he explains, valuing the depth and variety these roles bring to his life.

As for his personal time, BamBam prioritizes sleep and social interactions to stay balanced amidst his hectic schedule. His fashion choices remain distinctly high-end, with a current preference for Louis Vuitton’s latest collection by Pharrell Williams. “I’ve been wearing Louis Vuitton every single day. It’s versatile and expresses my style,” he says.

With a clear vision for his career and personal style, BamBam is poised to continue captivating audiences worldwide. “I’ve found my true color in music and style, and I’m excited to share the best version of myself moving forward,” he concludes, ready to embrace whatever comes next with open arms and a heart full of music.

Photography © Ji+Doh for L’Officiel Singapore, read more here lofficielsingapore.com