Yeonjun from TOMORROW X TOGETHER is the digital cover star of Dazed Korea, styled in Lacoste and captured by a team of creative professionals. The collaboration celebrates the heritage of Lacoste polo shirts with a special pop-up event, LACOSTE1933, launching in Seongsu, Seoul.

The pop-up, titled LACOSTE1933, aims to honor the timeless Lacoste polo shirts, which have been a staple in fashion since 1933. Located at Platz 2 Seongsu, the event promises to be a vibrant homage to the brand’s history, starting May 15th. This strategic partnership leverages Yeonjun’s widespread appeal to attract both fashion enthusiasts and fans of TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

The creative team behind this cover and the event includes Director Lee Guiom, General Director Choi Jiwoong, and editors from Dazed Korea—Meg, Kiho, and Sien. Fashion direction is led by Lee Ahran, with photography by Kim Yeongjun and films produced by Cece, Yusei, and Jerri from Studio L’Extreme.

Photography © Kim Yeongjun for Dazed Korea, read more at dazedkorea.com