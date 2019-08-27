MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Kir by Aleksey Zubarev

Fashion photographer Aleksey Zubarev captured the handsome Kir represented by Noir Model Management for the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive story.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
Discover more of the story below captured in the striking great outdoors and don’t miss the video above filmed by videographer Michael Rodichev:
Photography by Aleksey Zubarev @zubarevaleksey
Videography by Michael Rodichev @rodichevm
Model Kir @krlmdl_0
Model agency Noir Model Management @noir_management
Comments
Loading…
Comments
0 comments