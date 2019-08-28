Simon Nessman For Massimo Dutti Fall Winter 2019 Collection

Simon Nessman takes Massimo Dutti Fall Winter 2019 campaign shoot photographed by the prolific Mikael Jansson. In charge of the elegant styling for Inditex’s most prestigious fashion line was fashion stylist Geraldine Saglio who in addition to her regular work for the pages of Vogue Paris and Vogue Japan is also highly in demand by top brands such as Etro, Isabel Marant and Giuseppe Zanotti.

This is so far the first Fall Winter 2019 campaign this season for Canadian supermodel who is represented by Soul Artist Management in New York, Premier Models in Paris, I Love Models Management in Milan and Storm Model Management in London to name a few. Nessman who lives in Canada, is founder and director of Cedar Coast Field Station, a place for ecological research and education that celebrates the cultural and biological diversity of Clayoquot Sound.

For the shoot Simon Nessman is joined by fellow supermodels Rianne Van Rompaey and Deirdre Firinne.

Scroll down for more of the Massimo Dutti Fall Winter 2019 collection shoot by Jansson.

Photographer ©Mikael Jansson courtesy of Massimo Dutti

Photographer Mikael Jansson

Models Rianne Van Rompaey, Simon Nessman and Deirdre Firinne

Fashion Stylist Geraldine Saglio

Makeup Artist Hannah Murray

Hair Stylist Rudi Lewis