MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Twist in my sobriety by Tomas Cervinka

Fashion photographer Tomas Cervinka captured Twist In My Sobriety story featuring the handsome Ian Mello at Modelwerk exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. In charge of styling was Tu Anh Ngo at Liga Nord with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Christian Olivier at Ballsaal using Balmain Hair and Chanel Beauty.

For the session Ian is wearing selected pieces from Yoon, John Richmond, Quasimi, Duarte, Weekday.

Discover more of the story below:

Photographer TOMAS CERVINKA – tomascervinka.com

Styling and Production TU ANH NGO at LIGA NORD

Hair and Makeup CHRISTIAN OLIVIER at BALLSAAL using BALMAIN HAIR and CHANEL BEAUTY

Model IAN MELLO at MODELWERK