MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Twist in my sobriety by Tomas Cervinka

The handsome Ian Mello at Modelwerk is the star of our latest exclusive story

Fashion photographer Tomas Cervinka captured Twist In My Sobriety story featuring the handsome Ian Mello at Modelwerk exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. In charge of styling was Tu Anh Ngo at Liga Nord with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Christian Olivier at Ballsaal using Balmain Hair and Chanel Beauty.

For the session Ian is wearing selected pieces from Yoon, John Richmond, Quasimi, Duarte, Weekday.

Discover more of the story below:

total look JOHN RICHMOND
coat DUARTE shirt and trousers QASIMI
total look YOON
turtleneck and shirt YOON jacket DUARTE trousers QASIMI
turtleneck YOON trousers QASIMI
coat DUARTE turtleneck YOON
turtleneck YOON shirt DUARTE trousers DUARTE hut WEEKDAY

Photographer TOMAS CERVINKAtomascervinka.com
Styling and Production TU ANH NGO at LIGA NORD
Hair and Makeup CHRISTIAN OLIVIER at BALLSAAL using BALMAIN HAIR and CHANEL BEAUTY
Model IAN MELLO at MODELWERK

