Remarkable Affair by Maximilian Marx for MMSCENE Magazine

Photographer Maximilian Marx and model Qaher Harhash team up for the MMSCENE Magazine’s latest story

Jeans – Samsoe Samsoe
Socks – Jean Paul Gaultier

The handsome Qaher Harhash at ICONIC Management stars in the MMSCENE Magazine‘s “Remarkable Affair” exclusive story. Originally published in our MMSCENE Magazine Body of Art edition, captured by Fashion Photographer Maximilian Marx, with Styling and creative direction by Houda Ouakili. Beauty is courtesy by Hair and Makeup Artist Evin Yeyrek.

For the story, Qaher is wearing selected pieces by Issey Miyake, Maison Margiela, Bottega Veneta, Samsoe Samsoe, Jean Paul Gaultier and more.

T-Shirt and Socks – Jean Paul Gaultier
Turtleneck – Darmaworld
Jacket – Bottega Veneta
Leather Trousers – 032c
Leather Trousers – 032c
Turtleneck – Darmaworld
Jacket and Trousers – Bottega Veneta
Tank Top – Issey Miyake
Jacket and Trousers – Bottega Veneta
Leather Trousers – 032c
Qaher Harhash
Trousers – Bottega Veneta

Photography: Maximilian Marx @maximilianmarx_
Styling & Creative Direction: Houda Ouakili @houda_ouakili
Hair & Makeup Artist: Evin Yeyrek @evinmuaberlin
Assistant: Noah Sorgenicht
Model: Qaher Harhash

