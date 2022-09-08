Remarkable Affair by Maximilian Marx for MMSCENE Magazine

The handsome Qaher Harhash at ICONIC Management stars in the MMSCENE Magazine‘s “Remarkable Affair” exclusive story. Originally published in our MMSCENE Magazine Body of Art edition, captured by Fashion Photographer Maximilian Marx, with Styling and creative direction by Houda Ouakili. Beauty is courtesy by Hair and Makeup Artist Evin Yeyrek.

PRE-ORDER IN PRINT & DIGITAL

For the story, Qaher is wearing selected pieces by Issey Miyake, Maison Margiela, Bottega Veneta, Samsoe Samsoe, Jean Paul Gaultier and more.

Photography: Maximilian Marx @maximilianmarx_

Styling & Creative Direction: Houda Ouakili @houda_ouakili

Hair & Makeup Artist: Evin Yeyrek @evinmuaberlin

Assistant: Noah Sorgenicht

Model: Qaher Harhash