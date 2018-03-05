The Vitruvian Man for MMSCENE 021 by Igor Cvoro
Discover the Vitruvian Man Story featuring Stefan Kuzmanovic represented by DREA MODEL PLACEMENT in Belgrade, captured for MMSCENE Magazine 021 by Fashion Photographer and MMSCENE Magazine art director Igor Cvoro.
OUT NOW IN PRINT $23.90 & DIGITAL $4.90
In charge of styling was MMSCENE’s Fashion Features Editor Katarina Djoric, who for the session selected looks from the likes of Vetements, Fear of God, Boss Hugo Boss, JW Anderson among others. Talented Artist Dixie Dynamite was in charge for the stunning illustrations. Hair by Rossano Ferretti Belgrade. Retouching by Luka Ukropina
See more of the story below:
Photographer Igor Cvoro – www.igorcvoro.com
Fashion Editor Katarina Djoric
Hair Style Rossano Ferretti Belgrade
Illustration: Dixie Dynamite @dixie_dynamite
Retoucher: Luka Ukropina