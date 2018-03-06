Yuri Pleskun Models Billy LA Fall Winter 2018.19 Collection

Supermodel Yuri Pleskun stars in Billy LA‘s Fall Winter 2018.19 ‘Til Day 1 advertising campaign / lookbook captured by fashion photographer Ben Cope. For Billy’s second collection fashion designer Holly Jovenall found inspiration in her own personal history.

“Jovenall’s fabrications illuminate the gorgeous distress that comes over workwear: Billy’s take on Americana holds an intimate narrative. Jovenall pulls this aesthetic forward with modern design that harkens to streetwear in Los Angeles and Japan. ‘Til Day 1 is an all-at-once initiation into the brand’s adolescence.

Comfort is core to the brand’s DNA, and ‘Til Day 1 gives that comfort a sense of place and origin. Jovenall designs between the 60-acre horse ranch where she grew up outside of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and in her home in Los Angeles, California, and the pull of placehood and memory lives throughout the collection. Jovenall understands how fabrics wear in because she watched her father Billy’s canvas and cotton clothing weather over time, with day after day of construction and ranch work. Workwear isn’t a concept, it’s part of her story.“





We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.