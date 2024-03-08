King of Mandopop Jay Chou Joins Rimowa as Global Ambassador

Rimowa, known for its premium luggage offerings and a rich history spanning 126 years, recently unveiled Jay Chou, the “King of Mandopop,” as its latest global ambassador. This announcement comes after the brand has already partnered with celebrities such as Blackpink‘s Rosé, Formula 1 champion Sir Lewis Hamilton, and French soccer star Kylian Mbappé. Jay Chou partnership marks the first time the brand has collaborated with a Mandopop artist on a global scale.

Jay Chou, a multifaceted talent known for his contributions to music, film, and entertainment, aligns with Rimowa’s ethos of craftsmanship and innovation. His career, characterized by continuous evolution and the pursuit of new horizons, reflects Rimowa’s dedication to advancing travel through design and technology. As the brand’s global ambassador, Chou aims to inspire individuals worldwide to embark on transformative journeys, emphasizing the role of travel in personal growth and creative exploration.

Rimowa CEO Hugues Bonnet-Masimbert expressed his admiration for Chou, stating, “At Rimowa, we have always believed in the transformative power of travel, and the commitment to constantly honing one’s craft while fearlessly pursuing innovation and reinvention. Jay Chou not only embodies all these values but is someone who we admire for his global impact as an artist. It’s an honor to welcome him as a Rimowa global ambassador.“

The partnership between Jay Chou and Rimowa is not new; the artist has been using the brand’s luggage throughout his international travels, including his Invincible and ongoing Carnival concerts. A particular suitcase that has been a part of Chou’s travels was even featured at Rimowa’s 125th anniversary exhibition in Shanghai.

Expressing his excitement about the partnership, Jay Chou shared, “As I travel around the world, my Rimowa suitcases have been trusted companions that I share precious memories with. They’ve accompanied me not only in professional settings but during other travels too, as I delved into new realms to seek out inspiration. Serving as Rimowa’s global ambassador brings me great joy. I value this connection and hold this enduring relationship with the brand dearly.“